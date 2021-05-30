Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son

Nicki Minaj melted fans’ hearts with an adorable video of her son trying to walk.

Taking to Instagram the rapper shared an adorable video of her eight-month-old son attempting to walk with the help of her husband Kenneth Petty.

"You trying to do all of that today?" she said

"You're not trying to do all of that today?" she added. "Am I bothering you? You had it?"

The Super Bass singer cooed in a sweet baby voice for her son, saying, "Mama I had it, leave me alone already please. I don't got time for all of that mama."

