Kendall Jenner puts her gym-honed abs on display during Devin Booker's game

Supermodel Kendall Jenner turned heads as she showed off her killer abs in stunning outfit during her beau Devin Booker victorios basketball game on Sunday.

The 25-year-old runway star put her catwalk abs on display in crop top to boost her boyfriend 's performance in a basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty stunned onlookers as she left the Staples Center after the match. She was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish crop top and flashy leather trousers.

The reality star appeared to be a lucky charm for her beau as her presence improved his performance to win the game against the championship team.



Kendall recieved massive applause from her fans as she appeared to be a beauty queen with her raven tresses flowing down in silky, straight strands and a stunning gold necklace injecting a hint of glam.

later on the day, she shared the outfit to Instagram Stories. In the video, the showbiz star put the ab-baring look front and center as she modelled gracefully before a mirror.

Kendall - who is rather private when it comes to her romantic relationships, has been spotted numerous times out and about with Devin Booker since she went Instagram official with him.