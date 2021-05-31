Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 31 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Kendall Jenner puts her gym-honed abs on display during Devin Booker's game

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Monday May 31, 2021

Supermodel Kendall Jenner turned heads as she showed off her killer abs in stunning outfit during her beau Devin Booker victorios basketball game on Sunday.

The 25-year-old runway star put her catwalk abs on display in crop top to boost her boyfriend 's performance in a basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty stunned onlookers as she left the Staples Center after the match. She was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish crop top and flashy leather trousers.

The reality star appeared to be a lucky charm for her beau as her presence improved his performance to win the game against the championship team.

Kendall recieved massive applause from her fans as she appeared to be a beauty queen with her raven tresses flowing down in silky, straight strands and a stunning gold necklace injecting a hint of glam.

later on the day, she shared the outfit to Instagram Stories. In the video, the showbiz star put the ab-baring look front and center as she modelled gracefully before a mirror.

Kendall - who is rather private when it comes to her romantic relationships, has been spotted numerous times out and about with Devin Booker since she went Instagram official with him.

More From Entertainment:

French band Indochine hosts experimental concert in the name of COVID research

French band Indochine hosts experimental concert in the name of COVID research
'A Quiet Place' pulls Hollywood out of darkness as it opens to major fanfare

'A Quiet Place' pulls Hollywood out of darkness as it opens to major fanfare
Victoria Beckham shares throwback photo to celebrate Mel B's birthday

Victoria Beckham shares throwback photo to celebrate Mel B's birthday
Friends reunion special: Ben Winston breaks silence on Matthew Perry's slurred speech

Friends reunion special: Ben Winston breaks silence on Matthew Perry's slurred speech
Eminem and Snoop Dogg finally return to friendly relationship with new music

Eminem and Snoop Dogg finally return to friendly relationship with new music
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan vs Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan vs Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun
Emma Stone won't star in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Emma Stone won't star in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Joe Lara - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star - killed in plane crash

Joe Lara - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star - killed in plane crash
Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son
Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapur after watching 'Koi Jaane Na'

Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapur after watching 'Koi Jaane Na'
Heidi Klum caught in legal battle with father after trademarking teen daughter's name

Heidi Klum caught in legal battle with father after trademarking teen daughter's name

Latest

view all