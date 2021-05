Ahmad Ali Butt gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news with his fans.



The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor took to Instagram and shared his photo receiving the jab. He got his vaccine at a private hospital in Lahore.

He wrote “Got vaccinated! Thank you for a swift and professional process.”

“I've got Vaccinated!”, he further said.