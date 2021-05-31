Simon Cowell drops out of X Factor Israel as judge

Simon Cowell has officially pulled out of his judging duties in the upcoming season of X Factor Israel.

The British producer, who currently assesses contestants in America’s Got Talent, was set to appear as a judge on the Israeli version of X Factor.

However, the company producing the show, Reshet, confirmed that the TV personality will not be making his now-canceled appearance on the show.

Rumours of him pulling out began to circulate in the backdrop of Israel’s renewed violence against Palestine.

While he did not give a solid reason, a source close to him told Jewish News that he could not partake in the show for "a number of reasons" and was left "bitterly disappointed" over his subsequent exit.