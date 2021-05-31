Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 31 2021
Monday May 31, 2021

Kate Middleton dubbed Queen’s ‘crown jewel’: report

Experts recently stepped forward with claims regarding Kate Middleton’s position in the royal family as well as her status as the renowned “crown jewel.”

It was all brought forward by royal author Christopher Wilson and in his piece for The Telegraph he claimed, “What Kate has managed to achieve - and I think in a better way than Princess Diana did - is to combine magic with retaining a sense of the ordinary.”

“Diana went off the scale of stardom and disappeared into the stratosphere. Kate has kept her feet on the ground, coming from this determinedly middle-class family, which has in turn helped to ground William too. Their marriage is strong because of that.”

