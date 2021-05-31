Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 31 2021
Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Monday May 31, 2021

Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal marked her first wedding anniversary to her husband Shahroz Sabzwari on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared an adorable throwback selfie from their nikkah day which featured the happy couple smiling from ear to ear.

They finished it off with an adorable caption wishing her dear husband.  

"The Happiest ‘Selfie’ of my Life- Happy Anniversary @shahrozsabzwari," she captioned the post. 

She received many congratulatory messages from the fraternity. 

"Mashallah," actress Minal Khan commented.

Fouzia Aman and Iqra Aziz too commented the same for the star. 

Take a look:



