Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'

Jennifer Aniston - who played Rachel Green in the sitcom from 1994 to 2004 - could not control her emotions as she returned to Friends set after 17 years, saying it was like 'time traveling' to a specific era of her life.

The 52-year-old acting diva got emotional while sharing her feelings about the reunion special for HBO Max.

The award-winning actress opened up on returning to the set of the hit sitcom that shaped her career decades ago.

Aniston, who graced the show last week, has now detailed just how emotional it was to go back to the special that rose her to prominence.



She said: 'It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way. It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney - we got tears out of.'

Aniston admitted she and her costars were 'very naive in what [they] were expecting' when they returned to Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studios to film the reunion.

Jennifer Aniston and other principal cast members reunited at Friends reunion special, which also featured a large number of guest stars, including Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, David Beckham and others.