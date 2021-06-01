Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal

British singer Ed Sheeran has signed a lucrative deal with TikTok after which he will become the face of the video-sharing app.



This comes after the Perfect singer, 30, became a hit over the weekend with his recreated video of “the routine” from Friends along with Courteney Cox.

According to reports, the singer has already begun filming with TikTok in London and will also be rubbing shoulders with a number of hotshots along the process.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "It is a huge coup to get someone as big as Ed on board and everyone is really excited about the end result.”

"TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that. It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting,” the insider added.