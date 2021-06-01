Can't connect right now! retry
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik give major fitness goals to fans

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. Photo: SREENGRABS

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza shared a few glimpses from their exercise routines, asking fans to focus on health and fitness.

The power couple is often sharing updates from their gym on social media where they are seen exercising with their instructors and sometimes alone.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared a photograph of herself where she is posing beside a treadmill. "Left-arm, I see you, "the Indian Tennis celebrity captioned her story.

Meanwhile, Malik also posted a picture after his workout, advising fans to start their week right, exercise and eat balanced meals.

Read more: PSL 2021: Babar Azam shares workout video with fans

"Start your week right, exercise, eat balanced meals and pay forward with gratitude!" the batsman said in a tweet.

Recently, the sportsman had also shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram. In it, he can be seen vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision.

Read more: An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine

"You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?" the cricketer tossed a question to his fans on Instagram with the short clip that gave us a sneak peek to his intense gym routine a week back.

To find out more about the sports star's intense workouts, we got in touch with Spartan Fitness founder Mohammad Bilal Munir, who was training Malik during his Pakistan stay.

Munir had told Geo.tv they were currently training for performance and athleticism.

"Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," he had said.

PSL 2021: PCB to impose heavy penalties on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

Babar Azam to marry cousin next year, say sources

Serena Williams survives scare in French Open's first night match

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed finally leaves for Abu Dhabi

PSL 2021: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources

WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi's quarantine workout

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, five others finally issued UAE visas

Younis Khan shares how spectators anxiously wait for Afridi's turn during matches

'Shadi ker ley': Azhar Ali advises Babar Azam to tie the knot

PSL 2021: Babar Azam shares workout video with fans

PCB chief Mani denies rumours of his resignation

PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Imam and others beat quarantine boredom with video calls

