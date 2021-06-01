Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik give major fitness goals to fans

Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. Photo: SREENGRABS

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza shared a few glimpses from their exercise routines, asking fans to focus on health and fitness.

The power couple is often sharing updates from their gym on social media where they are seen exercising with their instructors and sometimes alone.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared a photograph of herself where she is posing beside a treadmill. "Left-arm, I see you, "the Indian Tennis celebrity captioned her story.

Meanwhile, Malik also posted a picture after his workout, advising fans to start their week right, exercise and eat balanced meals.

"Start your week right, exercise, eat balanced meals and pay forward with gratitude!" the batsman said in a tweet.

Recently, the sportsman had also shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram. In it, he can be seen vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision.

"You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?" the cricketer tossed a question to his fans on Instagram with the short clip that gave us a sneak peek to his intense gym routine a week back.

To find out more about the sports star's intense workouts, we got in touch with Spartan Fitness founder Mohammad Bilal Munir, who was training Malik during his Pakistan stay.

Munir had told Geo.tv they were currently training for performance and athleticism.

"Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," he had said.