Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

A photo of Matt LeBlanc seated on the couch with his arms folded has become a hit on the internet

American actor Matt LeBlanc has become hit amongst his Irish fans following the Friends reunion.

After the hyped reunion special streamed last week, the 53-year-old became a trending topic on Twitter as many pointed out that the charismatic Joey Tribbiani actor possessed some Irish uncle characteristics.

A photo of LeBlanc seated on the couch with his arms folded has become a hit on the internet as fans claim the actor is giving off major “Irish uncle-esque” vibes.

“I enjoyed Matt Le Blanc’s ‘Da sitting on the couch during a quick stop at your grans’ performance,'” wrote one fan.

“Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it’s prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme,” wrote another.

“The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin,” one Irish fan wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal
Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report

Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report
Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film

Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film
Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason

Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason
Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post

Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post
Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales

Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales
Alizeh Shah's stunning moves to Megan Thee Stallion's song goes viral: Video

Alizeh Shah's stunning moves to Megan Thee Stallion's song goes viral: Video
Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles
Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'

Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'
Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him

Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him
Netflix hails huge success of Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Netflix hails huge success of Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Latest

view all