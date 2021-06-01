Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

A photo of Matt LeBlanc seated on the couch with his arms folded has become a hit on the internet

American actor Matt LeBlanc has become hit amongst his Irish fans following the Friends reunion.

After the hyped reunion special streamed last week, the 53-year-old became a trending topic on Twitter as many pointed out that the charismatic Joey Tribbiani actor possessed some Irish uncle characteristics.

A photo of LeBlanc seated on the couch with his arms folded has become a hit on the internet as fans claim the actor is giving off major “Irish uncle-esque” vibes.

“I enjoyed Matt Le Blanc’s ‘Da sitting on the couch during a quick stop at your grans’ performance,'” wrote one fan.

“Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it’s prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme,” wrote another.

“The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin,” one Irish fan wrote.