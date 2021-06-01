Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Twinkle Khanna raises one crore to get oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has revealed that she has reached her goal and raised one crore to get oxygen concentrators to help coronavirus patients.

The Baadshah actress took to Instagram and revealed this.

She wrote “With your help, we have reached our goal- to raise Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.”

In the caption, Twinkle Khanna said “It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed.”

“I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you.”

Last month, Twinkle Khanna distributed oxygen concentrators among coronavirus patients in Punjab and Delhi.

