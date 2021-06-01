Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift adds another feather to her cap with vinyl album sale

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Pop icon Taylor Swift is riding high in her career with back-to-back feats as she recently broke another record.

The Lover hit maker scored the biggest one-week vinyl album sale in the United States with her album, evermore which was released in December 2020.

Only three days after the record was made available, the Champagne Problems crooner sold more than 40,000 copies in US, according to a report by Billboard.

With that achievement, Swift broke the record of Jack White who sold 40,000 copies in the US of his album Lazaretto during the first week of its release in 2014.

Swift is expected to rack up an even higher number of sales in the coming days, as per reports.

More From Entertainment:

Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal
Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report

Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report
Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film

Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film
Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason

Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason
Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post

Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post
Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales

Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales
Alizeh Shah's stunning moves to Megan Thee Stallion's song goes viral: Video

Alizeh Shah's stunning moves to Megan Thee Stallion's song goes viral: Video
Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles
Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'

Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'
Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him

Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him

Latest

view all