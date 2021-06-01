Taylor Swift adds another feather to her cap with vinyl album sale

Pop icon Taylor Swift is riding high in her career with back-to-back feats as she recently broke another record.



The Lover hit maker scored the biggest one-week vinyl album sale in the United States with her album, evermore which was released in December 2020.

Only three days after the record was made available, the Champagne Problems crooner sold more than 40,000 copies in US, according to a report by Billboard.

With that achievement, Swift broke the record of Jack White who sold 40,000 copies in the US of his album Lazaretto during the first week of its release in 2014.

Swift is expected to rack up an even higher number of sales in the coming days, as per reports.