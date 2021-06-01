Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Lil Loaded tragically dies at age of 20

US rapper Dashawn Maurice Robertson, best known for his stage name Lil Loaded, has tragically died at the age of 20.

According to multiple reports, Lil Loaded died on Monday, however, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Some media outlets reported that the death was a result of suicide.

Lil Loaded’s attorney Ashkan Mehryari confirmed the death of the rapper in a statement released to various media outlets and dubbed it ‘very tragic and very unexpected’.

The attorney further said “He (Lil Loaded) had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him."

He rose to fame after his track 6locc 6a6y went viral in 2019.

