Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

'Mare of Eaattown': Kate Winslet reveals she stopped director from editing a scene

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Kate Winslet rejected director Craig Zobel's attempt to airbrush a 'bulgy bit of belly' in one of her scenes in new popular drama "Mare of Eaattown".

The actress plays detective Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan investigating a murder in her Pennsylvania hometown.

In an interview with The New York Times, she revealed "Don't you dare" was her response to Zobel when he "assured her" he would airbrush "a bulgy bit of belly" in a scene.

The "Titanic" star said she also objected to the TV show's promotional posters twice because they were too retouched.

"They were like 'Kate, really, you can’t,' and I’m like 'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,'" she told NYT.

The actress also expressed her views about the pressures of filtered images on social media.

She said, "What worries me is that faces are beautiful. Faces that change, that move, are beautiful faces, but we’ve stopped learning how to love those faces because we keep covering them up with filters now because of social media and anyone can photoshop themselves, and airbrush themselves, and so they do.

Kate  added, "In general, I would say I feel for this generation because I don’t see it stopping, I don’t see or feel it changing, and that just makes me sad because I hope that they aren’t missing out on being present in real life and not reaching for unattainable ideals."

More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey shares she is understanding source of mental health struggles

Oprah Winfrey shares she is understanding source of mental health struggles
Romy Walthall passes away at age of 57

Romy Walthall passes away at age of 57
Lily Collins ecstatic to return to movie theaters after 18 months

Lily Collins ecstatic to return to movie theaters after 18 months
Woman accusing Khloe Kardashian of DMing her proved to be false

Woman accusing Khloe Kardashian of DMing her proved to be false

Jennifer Aniston is all praises for Mariah Carey’s ‘The Rachel’ cut

Jennifer Aniston is all praises for Mariah Carey’s ‘The Rachel’ cut
CW boss opens up on his decision to repilot ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot

CW boss opens up on his decision to repilot ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot
Lil Loaded tragically dies at age of 20

Lil Loaded tragically dies at age of 20
Tom Hiddleston confessed he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Tom Hiddleston confessed he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai
Taylor Swift adds another feather to her cap with vinyl album sale

Taylor Swift adds another feather to her cap with vinyl album sale
Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal
Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report

Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report

Latest

view all