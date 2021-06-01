'Mare of Eaattown': Kate Winslet reveals she stopped director from editing a scene

Kate Winslet rejected director Craig Zobel's attempt to airbrush a 'bulgy bit of belly' in one of her scenes in new popular drama "Mare of Eaattown".

The actress plays detective Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan investigating a murder in her Pennsylvania hometown.

In an interview with The New York Times, she revealed "Don't you dare" was her response to Zobel when he "assured her" he would airbrush "a bulgy bit of belly" in a scene.

The "Titanic" star said she also objected to the TV show's promotional posters twice because they were too retouched.

"They were like 'Kate, really, you can’t,' and I’m like 'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,'" she told NYT.

The actress also expressed her views about the pressures of filtered images on social media.

She said, "What worries me is that faces are beautiful. Faces that change, that move, are beautiful faces, but we’ve stopped learning how to love those faces because we keep covering them up with filters now because of social media and anyone can photoshop themselves, and airbrush themselves, and so they do.

Kate added, "In general, I would say I feel for this generation because I don’t see it stopping, I don’t see or feel it changing, and that just makes me sad because I hope that they aren’t missing out on being present in real life and not reaching for unattainable ideals."