Web Desk

Babar Azam's marriage report sets off social media frenzy

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Pakistani captain Babar Azam. — Twitter/File

Pakistani captain Babar Azam's marriage report has set social media in a frenzy, with the star cricketer's fans tweeting and making speculations about it.

Azam is set to marry his cousin next year, revealed sources on Tuesday. It has been agreed between the families of the cricketer and his cousin that the two will be married next year, confirmed sources.

The batsman has agreed to marry his paternal uncle's daughter, revealed sources.

Coincidentally, a day earlier, former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali had advised Azam to tie the knot.

Ali was hosting a question-and-answer session on Twitter. A fan asked Ali whether he had any advice for the incumbent skipper to which he responded:

"Shadi ker lay" (get married).

Here's what social media is saying about his marriage

Cousin marriage 'ka shikar'

A Twitter user said Azam, who hits world-class bowlers, has fallen "prey" to cousin marriage.

'Phuphi ki beti'?

"So babar azam got engaged to his phuphi (father's sister) ki beti?" asks a Twitter user.

'Who are we if he couldn't escape cousin marriage'

Another user said if Azam could not escape cousin marriage, then who are we.

Did Azam get phupo ki beti?

A netizen asked did Azam also get hitched to his aunt's daughter?

'Cousin marriage is permanent'

"Everything is temporary but cousin marriage is permanent," wrote a user.

'No escape from phupo ki beti'

A user said no matter how rich or famous a person is, they cannot escape their aunt's daughter.


