Taylor Swift praises activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred'

Taylor Swift reiterated her support for the Equality Act, which would expand legal protections for the LGBT community in the US.



The singing sensation celebrated Pride Month and praised activists for their ‘dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred’



Taking to social media, the Grammy-winning pop superstar shared her message of support, backing advocacy group GLAAD’s #summerofequality movement.



In her message, Swift said: “I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred."

GLAAD posted a petition calling for senators to pass the bill, which is a priority of president Joe Biden.

“And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do.



“Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life.”

Taylor Swift went on to say: 'I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Se added: 'Happy pride Month'.