Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Kate Middleton ‘set aside personal resentment’ to reconcile with Meghan, Harry

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Kate Middleton has widely been praised for taking the high road after Meghan Markle accused her of making her cry prior to her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge was called a “peacemaker” by journalist Camilla Tominey, who penned a piece in Stella magazine about the entire fiasco.

“Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all,” wrote Tominey.

"Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan’s televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers,” she went on to write.

Speaking about the warmth that was shown by Kate to Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral, she wrote: “It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that’s going on."

Back in March, the Duchess of Sussex was asked by Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview whether the reports about her making Kate cry were true.

“The reverse happened,” responded Meghan, claiming that it was Kate who had made her cry over the flower girl dresses when she was marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

