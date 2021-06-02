Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Selena Gomez announces future plans for Rare Beauty

Grammy award winning singer Selena Gomez recently took to social media and announced the international release of her entire Rare Beauty line.

The singer announced the news over on Rare Beauty’s official Instagram Stories and was quoted saying, “We will be launching internationally on July 1st. this has been an absolute dream of mine. I cannot wait for you to try the collection and see all of the looks that you create with my products.”

The complete list of counties Rare Beauty will be operating within includes; France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland, Greeze, Potugal, Turkey, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The entire line will also be made available to East Asian countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand in July. 

