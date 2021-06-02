Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato drops ‘4D’ debut with Drew Barrymore

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Demi Lovato drops ‘4D’ debut with Drew Barrymore

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and shed light on the need to ‘reconstruct the past’ to move on with the present.

The singer explored their childhood story within the first episode and was quoted saying, “I’ve read that you have to reconstruct the past so that you can deconstruct its meaning.”

“So today I’m exploring my childhood story, how I’ve grown and how I’ve healed and who I am now, alongside someone who has had a fascinating life of her own.”

In their show with Drew Barrymore Lovato dished over cathartic conversations the duo wished they had with their younger selves and even shed light on the ‘game changing’ impact of social media on privacy.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Demi Lovato recently came out as non-binary during a candid interview and addressed fears around being ‘forced into a box’ by the patriarchy.

More From Entertainment:

BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’

BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’
Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split
Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends knew they didn’t want to marry into the royal family

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends knew they didn’t want to marry into the royal family
Selena Gomez announces future plans for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez announces future plans for Rare Beauty
Taylor Swift is the latest A-lister to be cast in David O. Russell’s star-studded film

Taylor Swift is the latest A-lister to be cast in David O. Russell’s star-studded film
Kate Middleton ‘set aside personal resentment’ to reconcile with Meghan, Harry

Kate Middleton ‘set aside personal resentment’ to reconcile with Meghan, Harry
‘Friends’ reunion: Here’s how much the stars earned for the HBO Max special

‘Friends’ reunion: Here’s how much the stars earned for the HBO Max special

Latest

view all