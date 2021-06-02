BTS’s ‘Butter’ claims no.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chat

Can't connect right now! retry
BTS recently made waves in the music industry with another one of their hit tracks and ARMYs are over the moon.

The news was announced over on Billboard’s official Twitter page and according to the cumulative findings, the music video for Butter has broken all records and managed to make its way to the top of the list.

For those unversed, Butter is the group’s second hit to make it to the top. Other notable mentioned include Dynamite from the Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) collaboration as well as Life Goes On.

