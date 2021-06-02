Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

While there is no doubt that things between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more than just platonic, the singer is keeping her kids her number one priority.

A source close to the On the Floor hit-maker shared that her 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian are top priority amid speculation that she and the Justice League actor are now an item.

“She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account,” a source said.

“They are her priority.”

This comes after the two were spotted in a number of romantic outings with their most recent one being very obvious that they are more than just friends.

The superstars had seemingly confirmed their relationship status as the duo appeared together on a romantic date in West Hollywood.

They were snapped with their arms wrapped around each other while heading to Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant.

At one point the singer even nuzzled her head on the Argo star’s chest.

More From Entertainment:

Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz
BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’

BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’
Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split
Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends knew they didn’t want to marry into the royal family

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends knew they didn’t want to marry into the royal family
Katy Perry delivers iconic performance at ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’

Katy Perry delivers iconic performance at ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’
BTS drop electrifying ‘Butter’ performance on ‘The Late Show’

BTS drop electrifying ‘Butter’ performance on ‘The Late Show’
Demi Lovato drops ‘4D’ debut with Drew Barrymore

Demi Lovato drops ‘4D’ debut with Drew Barrymore
Selena Gomez announces future plans for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez announces future plans for Rare Beauty
Taylor Swift is the latest A-lister to be cast in David O. Russell’s star-studded film

Taylor Swift is the latest A-lister to be cast in David O. Russell’s star-studded film

Latest

view all