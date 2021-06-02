Can't connect right now! retry
Documents reveal Buckingham Palace's racist hiring policy

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Debate of the Palace being racist has been fueled once more as unearthed documents suggest that “coloured immigrants or foreigners” were banned from clerical roles till the 1960s.

According to documents obtained by The Guardian, Buckingham Palace "negotiated controversial clauses", which continue to remain to this day, “exempting the Queen and her household from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination".

The documents showed how the Queen’s chief financial manager, in 1968, told civil servants that “it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to work in positions of clerical roles in the royal household.

Records showed that the practiced ended in the 1990s as people from ethnic minority backgrounds were being employed. 

This revelation comes in the backdrop of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's accusation, in their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, that the Palace was racist against their then-unborn son Archie. 

