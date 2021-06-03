Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Peter Rabbit 2 leads UK's weekend box office

Sony Pictures' Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway continued its lead over the UK’s weekend box office into the second week. 

The film raked in an estimated £2 million just over the weekend during its run for the second week in England. The Sony Pictures' Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has grossed just under £7.5m since its premiere on May 17th.

The Peter Rabbit 2 film is yet to open in the US on June 11th. Previously, it was slated to premiere on June 18th. 

After being released on May 28th, Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do has topped the weekly box office. The film amassed £2.7m according to Comscore.

With £1.4m in earnings, Disney's Cruella jumped to the third position at the box office. The film has dual release as it is being streamed on Disney Plus also. 


