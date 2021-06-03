Alizeh Shah gets support from Momina Mustehsan amid online criticism

Pakistan's emerging actress Alizeh Shah has been facing online criticism since she began to show off her fashion looks and choice of attire on social media.



Renowned singer-song writer Momina Mushtehsan has now come to the Ehd-e-Wafa star's defence, slamming the trolls for their inappropriate comments about the charming actress.

Alizeh was trolled and bullied mercilessly for her getup in a recently released song with Sahir Ali Bagga and later for another video with actor Feroze Khan.



Mustehsan responded to trolls in her own way. It all happened when a user took jibe at Alizeh and wrote: She has 'lost her beauty, in search of fame.

The Afreen Afreen crooner took no time to respond, saying: "I would respectfully disagree. She’s still the same person, just expressing herself differently."

Amid criticism, the actress has uploaded another stunning video to her Instagram, where she can be seen performing to the world's renowned singer Megan Thee Stallion's hit track 'Cocky AF'.



The 20-year-old showbiz star - who rose to prominence within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and bubbly persona - has garnered massive likes from her admirers.

Alizeh Shah has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

