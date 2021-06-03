Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Brad Pitt’s priority is his children’s wellbeing amid court war with Angelina Jolie

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Hollywood star Brad Pitt wants his children’s wellbeing to be the topmost priority in his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to a source who spoke to Metro.co.uk, the Ad Astra actor wants his focus to be his and Jolie’s six children, after a judge ruled in his favour recently, granting him joint custody.

“This decision was a significant development towards Brad finally having additional custody, but the process is still ongoing,” revealed the source.

“His priority has and continues to be for his children’s wellbeing and for more time with them. He has kept things private and this decision only became public after a response for the other side was shared with the AP,” they went on to say.

This came after it was reported earlier that Jolie was “bitterly disappointed” by Pitt and the ruling that came in his favour.

A grapevine earlier told Page Six: “There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.”

“Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this,” they said.

“This trial lasted for several months and there were a ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” they added. 

