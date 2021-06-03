Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor weighs in on the ‘terrifying’ birth of son Riley

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Meghan Trainor weighs in on the ‘terrifying’ birth of son Riley

Singer songwriter Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the “terrifying” birth of 3-month-old son via C section.

The singer got candid during her interview with Today and gave an update regarding Riley’s recent progress.

She was quoted saying, “It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'”

“It was terrifying. I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours

Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue to fuel romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue to fuel romance rumours
Prince Harry admitted it was William who ‘saved’ him and not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admitted it was William who ‘saved’ him and not Meghan Markle

BTS reveal the secret behind the ‘Butter’ MV title name

BTS reveal the secret behind the ‘Butter’ MV title name
BTS unveil tropical remix for ‘Dynamite’

BTS unveil tropical remix for ‘Dynamite’
Kate Middleton knows how to ‘keep her feet on the ground’ unlike Diana: expert

Kate Middleton knows how to ‘keep her feet on the ground’ unlike Diana: expert
Hailey Bieber says she felt like a ‘bad person’ after being labelled a ‘fake Christian’

Hailey Bieber says she felt like a ‘bad person’ after being labelled a ‘fake Christian’
Demi Lovato says their childhood fame strained her ties with their parents

Demi Lovato says their childhood fame strained her ties with their parents
Taylor Swift urged to exit David O. Russell film over his allegedly abusive behavior

Taylor Swift urged to exit David O. Russell film over his allegedly abusive behavior

Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen
Brad Pitt’s priority is his children’s wellbeing amid court war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s priority is his children’s wellbeing amid court war with Angelina Jolie

Latest

view all