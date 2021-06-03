Meghan Trainor weighs in on the ‘terrifying’ birth of son Riley

Singer songwriter Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the “terrifying” birth of 3-month-old son via C section.

The singer got candid during her interview with Today and gave an update regarding Riley’s recent progress.



She was quoted saying, “It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'”

“It was terrifying. I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

