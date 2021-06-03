Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian has dropped a pretty penny on a new home in Palm Springs, California.

According to an Us Weekly source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid more than $10 million for the new six-bedroom pad.

The Poosh founder gave a glimpse of her new home on Memorial Day weekend where she celebrated the holiday in the company of her boyfriend Travis Barker as well as her three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The star shared her celebrations on Instagram which included a picture of her pool which showcased a view of the mountains with some beautiful greenery. 

Take a look:

 


More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online

Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online
Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the internet with Artist 100 Chart wins

Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the internet with Artist 100 Chart wins
Olivia Rodrigo beats Taylor Swift with consecutive streaming wins

Olivia Rodrigo beats Taylor Swift with consecutive streaming wins
Sean Penn, Wes Anderson to headline Cannes return

Sean Penn, Wes Anderson to headline Cannes return
Dua Lipa thanks critics for helping her 'get better'

Dua Lipa thanks critics for helping her 'get better'
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom unveil platform for support to local chefs

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom unveil platform for support to local chefs
Drew Barrymore touches on the importance of setting boundaries

Drew Barrymore touches on the importance of setting boundaries
Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours

Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours

Latest

view all