Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Ricky Martin opens up about how sexuality hinders with his career

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Actor and singer Ricky Martin got candid about how his career took a turn when he came out as gay.

Speaking to People, The Assassination of Gianni Versace star shared about his passion for acting and the diverse roles he can bring to the table. 

"I love acting," he says. 

"I'm waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European. I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me."

"I just want to tap into anything that has to do with acting. I love theater, too," Martin says. 

"I want to tell a story. That's what I want. I want to tell [an] important story, and I want to change the way people see life in general towards some more optimistic way."

However, the musician noted how he was not able to sell as many records or bag any major acting roles. 

A music executive then pointed out that his sexuality may be the cause of the industry's lack of interest in him.

"That was something that really affected me. And I was like, 'Am I really dealing with this? They're not playing my music in this country because I'm gay? Is this really happening?' We're talking about four years ago. This executive doesn't work for the record company anymore. He was fired. But I felt it. It hit me hard."

"I don't know if I'm not getting parts because I'm gay," he admits. 

"But if that's the case, it's really sad. I'm going to keep working until life is different."

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating

Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating
Kelly Osbourne weighs in on ‘gut wrenching’ relapse

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on ‘gut wrenching’ relapse
Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house

Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house
Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’

Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed
Katy Perry weighs in on the reality of motherhood

Katy Perry weighs in on the reality of motherhood
Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online

Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online
Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the internet with Artist 100 Chart wins

Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the internet with Artist 100 Chart wins

Latest

view all