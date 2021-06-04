Can't connect right now! retry
JoJo Siwa's pride party takes wrong turn after guest overdoses

JoJo Siwa’s pride party took a turn for the worse when paramedics had to be called on the scene after a guest apparently had a drug overdose.

According to TMZ, a 911 call was made at 8pm after a male, about 30-years-old, had overdosed on LSD.

Paramedics and police had arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

His condition remains to be unknown, the outlet reported.

The outlet’s sources shared that the man arrived at the YouTube star’s address looking in “pretty rough shape” as he appeared to be high.

Meanwhile the police concluded that there was no crime committed at the venue.

