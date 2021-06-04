Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all set to return to UK after waging war with royals

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'not be iced out' by the monarch, as confirmed by multiple sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will absolutely be invited to travel back to the UK to mark their presence at Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee in 2022. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will 'not be iced out' by the monarch, as confirmed by multiple sources to Page Six, despite their explosive claims against the royals.

A well-placed insider said that Harry and Meghan will be expected to make their way to the UK to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

As per the source, the royal family will be waiting to meet the Sussexes, along with their daughter, due this summer for a four-day weekend, including a party at Buckingham Palace.

“Of course they’re invited, it’s a family event!” the source revealed, pointing out that both Harry and his brother, Prince William, wore their Jubilee medals at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

Meanwhile, another insider said that “so much” can change in a year, adding that the royals will be eagerly waiting to see Archie and his little sister in 2022. 

