Idris Elba’s daughter Isan makes bold claim about ‘Love Island’

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan, revealed she has repeatedly turned down invitations to join ITV2’s Love Island.

She described the reality dating series as a “humiliation ritual.”

The 24-year-old explained that producers even offered her the chance to skip auditions and head straight to the final interview.

However, she refused, saying the show would not help her career.

“Those challenges are a humiliation ritual. There is no way in hell I could be practically naked, making out with multiple people in front of millions of viewers,” she said.

“I am too awkward to kiss somebody on camera, let alone give lap dances.”

Isan, who Idris shares with his first wife Hanne Norgaard, also admitted her self-described “man hater” stance made her an unlikely candidate for the villa.

“There is no way that I’d be putting up with the BS that the men do on that show. I would be cussing everybody out, and that is not good for the brand,” she added.

Beyond reality TV, Isan has spoken about her ambitions to follow her father into the film industry as a producer, having grown up on sets.

She previously told Tatler that working behind the camera was a “no brainer” after watching her parents’ careers.

Her relationship with Idris has also made headlines.

The actor once revealed that Isan didn’t speak to him for three weeks after she failed to land a role in his film Beast.

Despite the disappointment, she later joined him at the premiere, showing resilience and grace.