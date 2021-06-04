Can't connect right now! retry
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales

Grammy award winning singer Taylor Swift recently took to social media and penned a sweet note in celebration for the massive sales record her Evermore vinyl recently broke through.

The singer penned a note in gratitude of her fans on Instagram that read, “You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE.”

She added, “The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site Put her on repeat for a good time but if you don’t want to have a good time there’s always champagne problems & every other song on evermore so you can get deep in your deepest feelings.”

