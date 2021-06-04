Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Molly Hurwitz spotted without engagement ring since Matthew Perry split

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz was seen without a ring a day after news of their split became public.

The Friends star’s ex walked her two dogs in Los Angeles. She could be seen wearing jean shorts, a flannel and notably without her engagement ring.

Take a look:

However, there is one reminder of her ex which could be seen from the Friends dog leash. 

The Friends alum called off their engagement seven months after he popped the question.

The two had started dating in 2018 and were first seen in public together in December 2019 at a West Hollywood restaurant.

While the reason behind their heart-breaking split is unknown, the actor indicated that they were not meant to be.

"Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them," Matthew said in a statement released to People.

"I wish Molly the best."

