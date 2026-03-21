Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum shuts down 'strained' marriage rumours

If you thought one awkward red carpet moment meant trouble in paradise… think again.

Carter Reum is setting the record straight about his marriage to Paris Hilton – and let’s just say, he is not here for the internet’s “relationship experts.”

After a viral clip from the Grammy Awards 2024 showed Paris turning away from a kiss, social media did what it does best: overanalyse everything. Carter quickly jumped into the comments to clear things up.

"Rest assured my wife @parishilton is my one in a trillion and we’re the happiest and best couple," he wrote. "Although I appreciate everyone’s amateur psychology takes as many called out, I just love giving me wife a kiss and she just hates her makeup being smudged on a red carpet."

He added, "It’s not that deep everyone, and yes she loves me to death."

Case closed? Pretty much.

The couple – who share two kids, Phoenix and London – have been going strong since reconnecting in 2019 and tying the knot in 2021.

And Paris has never been shy about how much this relationship means to her.

"I’ve lived a very unique life in the public eye over the last two decades and throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner," she wrote at the time.

"I was looking for my equal. Someone who wasn’t fascinated with 'Paris Hilton' but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me."

She added, "I’m so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it’s just beginning," calling him the one who "makes everything feel like a fairy tale."

Moral of the story? Not every viral moment needs a conspiracy theory.