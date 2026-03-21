BTS performs ‘SWIM’ live for the first time

BTS, consisting of RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, performed their newly released single SWIM live for the very first time.

On Saturday, March 21, the septet delivered the rendition during "BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang" event at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

Taking to Instagram on the same day, the iconic K-pop band’s agency BigHit posted a glimpse of the debut live performance.

“We could spend a lifetime watching SWIM,” they captioned the joint social media post.

The concert, which streams globally via Netflix, marked the group's first full-group live appearance in nearly four years following their mandatory military service.

The live production was directed by Hamish Hamilton, known for his work on the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Academy Awards.

For the unversed, Swim is the lead single from BTS's fifth studio album, Arirang, which was released just one day prior on March 20.

Following the Seoul debut, the group is scheduled to perform the upbeat alternative pop track in the U.S. on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 25 and 26.

Led by RM, the track features a blend of longtime collaborators and global hitmakers, including contributions from Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) and other international writers.

Directed by Tanu Muiño, who previously worked on Jungkook's Standing Next to You, the cinematic video was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal.

Set on a large sailing ship named Arirang, the video stars Hollywood actress Lili Reinhart as a woman struggling with doubt.

The music video surpassed 5 million views on YouTube within its first hour of release.