Hilary Duff is going global again: Here's what to know

Cue the nostalgia – Hilary Duff is officially back on tour, and it’s been a minute.

The 38-year-old just announced The Lucky Me Tour, her first full-scale global headlining tour in nearly two decades. Yes, you read that right – two decades. Suddenly, everyone’s inner Lizzie McGuire fan is wide awake.

Kicking off June 22 in West Palm Beach at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, Duff’s North American run will hit major cities like Houston, Phoenix, Nashville, New York, and Toronto—basically a greatest-hits road trip across the U.S. and Canada (with Mexico joining the party too).

Then she’s taking things global.

Starting August 16 in Dublin at 3Arena, Duff will head through the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand—so if you’re overseas, yes, this is your moment. The tour wraps February 12, 2027, in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes.

And the timing? Not random.

The tour follows her brand-new album, Luck… or Something, which dropped February 20, 2026 – her first studio release in years.

No official setlist yet, but let’s be honest: if What Dreams Are Made Of doesn’t make the cut, we riot (politely).