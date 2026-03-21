Nicholas Brendon's posts before death leaves fans concerned

Nicholas Brendon's final post before death leaves fans concerned

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon’s social media posts are drawing attention in the wake of his passing.

Concern is growing among fans as the last clips on his Instagram take on a new meaning, with many noting their unsettling tone.

Among other reels, the actor, best known for his role as Xander Harris on the hit television series, posted the last video on February 1, 2025 with the caption that read, “Candle time with Nicky. Posting my live video from tonight.”

Shortly after Brendon’s passing, his admirers revisited his profile and one commented, “I knew he was not well and in pain with these last videos, wished I lived close so I could check on him, seemed so sad [sad emoji].”

Another worried fan added, “What happened to him? He's unrecognizable.”

“U aged like 20x anyone from show. So sad,” a third wrote.

A fourth expressed, “RIP Nicholas, thankyou for being part of the Buffy gang, you will sadly be missed [red heart and sad emoji].”

For the unversed, Brendon breathed his last on March 20, at the age of 54. His family confirmed that he passed away in his sleep of natural causes in San Francisco.