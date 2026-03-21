Cillian Murphy vs Barry Keoghan: A brutal father-son showdown

It’s finally here – and no, Peaky Blinders fans are not okay.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man dropped on Netflix on March 20, 2026, and it doesn’t waste time throwing punches – emotional and otherwise.

At the center? A brutal, slow-burn clash between Cillian Murphy’s worn-down Tommy Shelby and Barry Keoghan’s Duke, the son who didn’t just step into his father’s shoes… he rewrote the rules.

Set during the chaos of World War ii-era Birmingham, the film finds Tommy a ghost of himself – haunted, isolated, and done with the empire he built.

Meanwhile, Duke is out there making deals that would make even old-school Shelby blink.

The tension? Oh it’s personal.

“He’s living in this purgatory that he’s created for himself in this big old house, he’s not really living, he’s not really dead.”

Murphy doesn’t just play Tommy – he haunts him.

And Keoghan? He turns Duke into more than just “the son.” There’s ambition, sure – but also that quiet, aching need for approval. It’s giving generational trauma… with better suits.

The supporting cast shows up strong too – Rebecca Ferguson adds mystery, Sophie Rundle brings political edge, and Tim Roth leans fully into charm-meets-danger.

Visually, it’s all smoky streets, sharp tailoring, and existential dread (so, classic Blinders). The skates? Bigger than ever – think war, betrayal, and counterfeit schemes tied to real history.

Is it perfect? Not quite. It moves fast, sometimes too fast. But when it slows down for Tommy and Duke, it hits hard.

So… does it stick the landing?

Depends – are you ready to say goodbye to Tommy Shelby?