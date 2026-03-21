Harry Styles jets out of New York after pulling double 'SNL' duties

Harry Styles is flying out of New York City alongside his love interest Zoe Kravitz after pulling off double duties at Saturday Night Live.

Based on recent reports from March 2026, Harry Styles has been spotted in New York City promoting his new album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" (released March 6, 2026), and spending time with actress Zoë Kravitz.

Harry and Zoë were photographed leaving New York City via JFK Airport on Thursday, March 19, after spending over a week in the city.