Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff shares a couple of ‘hero shot fails’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Tiger Shroff shares a couple of ‘hero shot fails’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who recently reached 30 million followers on Instagram, shared a couple of hero shot ‘fails’ and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.

The Baaghi actor took to photo-video sharing app and posted two video clips where he is seen filming for action stunts.

He posted the videos with caption “A couple of hero shot ‘fails’”.

Tiger also provide details about the clips, saying “In 1, I couldnt stand firmly in one place with a heroic pose as I look on at the choppers cause of the intense storm fans”.

“And two, couldnt even rip my shirt off cos it was so cold (-7) either that or im just a weakling making excuses.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Bollywood:

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the advice she got from mom Sridevi before her death

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the advice she got from mom Sridevi before her death
Twinkle Khanna raises one crore to get oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Twinkle Khanna raises one crore to get oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients
Ileana D’Cruz sheds light on ‘brutality’ of Bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz sheds light on ‘brutality’ of Bollywood
Bobby Deol, wife Tanya celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Bobby Deol, wife Tanya celebrate 25th wedding anniversary
Kangana Ranaut touches on ‘hardest part’ of covid-19 self-isolation

Kangana Ranaut touches on ‘hardest part’ of covid-19 self-isolation
Nora Fatehi flaunts her stunning looks as she shares BTS video with Jalebi Baby music background

Nora Fatehi flaunts her stunning looks as she shares BTS video with Jalebi Baby music background
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note after 37 years in Bollywood

Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note after 37 years in Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas collect 7.5 crore for Covid-19 relief work

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas collect 7.5 crore for Covid-19 relief work
Akshay Kumar touches on Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi release rumors

Akshay Kumar touches on Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi release rumors
Disha Patani opens up on how she feels about ‘Radhe’s OTT release

Disha Patani opens up on how she feels about ‘Radhe’s OTT release
Taapsee Pannu says she would have 'failed' as an actor if she had to audition

Taapsee Pannu says she would have 'failed' as an actor if she had to audition
Arjun Kapoor reveals how he felt after Boney Kapoor left his mom for Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor reveals how he felt after Boney Kapoor left his mom for Sridevi

Latest

view all