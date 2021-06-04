Tiger Shroff shares a couple of ‘hero shot fails’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who recently reached 30 million followers on Instagram, shared a couple of hero shot ‘fails’ and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.



The Baaghi actor took to photo-video sharing app and posted two video clips where he is seen filming for action stunts.

He posted the videos with caption “A couple of hero shot ‘fails’”.

Tiger also provide details about the clips, saying “In 1, I couldnt stand firmly in one place with a heroic pose as I look on at the choppers cause of the intense storm fans”.

“And two, couldnt even rip my shirt off cos it was so cold (-7) either that or im just a weakling making excuses.”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.