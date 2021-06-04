Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims slammed for ‘inconsistencies’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s credibility has gotten called into question over alleged inconsistencies that the Duke is allegedly ‘fabricating’ for clout.

In-depth investigations into all of Prince Harry’s claims have been brought to light by US media outlet Buzzfeed News.



The outlet posted its findings into Prince Harry’s “inconsistences” in an article titled Prince Harry is Contradicting Himself.

In it, reporter Ellie Hall makes the claim that there are “inconsistencies and omissions in the story he is now telling the world” compared to those of the past.

She explained, “During some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the Royal Family.”