Saturday Jun 05 2021
Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, who was found guilty of stalking Harry Styles in 2019, has been cleared of new charges of harassment.

Pablo was previously convicted of stalking the Watermelon Sugar star following a trial in October, 2019, resulting in him being handed a 12-month community order including participation in rehab.

The man was also issued with a restraining order, banning him from entering Harry's postcode, going within 250 metres of him, attending any of his gigs, and sending him messages on social media.

But after police were alerted to a string of social media posts in December last year, Tarazaga-Orero was slapped with the latest charge, which was set to be heard at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.

However, the case has been dropped, with defence lawyer Yasmin Eshaghian explaining: "Entertainers also have the right to their private lives but that part of the restraining order (banning of social media posts) is so severe. So I completely agree, I think it's a very sensible idea (to dismiss)."

Tarazaga-Orero failed to show up at court, with Eshaghian adding: "We explained to him the matter was not going ahead. He got the impression that he didn't have to come so he is not coming."

The music icon previously recalled how he had offered the homeless man money then bought him food from a vegan cafe the following day after first encountering him close to his home.

Harry Styles,  while trying to cut contact, received notes and money in his letterbox which left the former One Direction hitmaker fearing for his safety.

