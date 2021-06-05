Gigi Hadid rocks a high-fashion look to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Gigi Hadid got vaccinated against COVID-19 / Photo: File

Supermodel Gigi Hadid upped her sartorial game as she stepped out to get her COVID-19 jab in New York City.

The fashionista, 26, was a sight for sore eyes as she rocked a high-fashion look while heading towards Walgreen at the Big Apple to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The model was papped donning a lime green crop top, white knit cardigan, lime green pants and white slides. She kept her hair tied up in a bun and completed the look with some vintage shades.

Check it out:

Gigi Hadid was papped donning a lime green crop top, lime green pants and white slides



