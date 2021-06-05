Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 05 2021
Punjab announces first STEM competition in government schools

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

The competition in government schools will begin from June 7 to June 17. Twitter/MuradRaas

LAHORE: Punjab has announced the first virtual science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) competition in government schools which will begin from June 7 to June 17.

Read more: Punjab Education Dept announces first STEM competition for elementary and high schools

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas made the announcement on Twitter, saying that this intervention will improve students' engagement in STEM subjects. 

He added that all sessions will be broadcasted live on Facebook.

"I am proud to announce the first STEM Competition in Government Schools. This intervention by us will improve engagement by students and teachers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. All sessions will be broadcasted live on Facebook," Raas announced on Twitter.

What is STEM education?

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and discrete subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.

