Saturday Jun 05 2021
Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Sophie Wessex took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she briefly spoke about the fiasco that was unleashed by the pair recently.

During her interview with the Telegraph magazine, the Countess of Wessex, alongside her husband Prince Edward, said the royals are “still a family” regardless of the drama that recently escalated.

Sophie, in the Wessexes' first public statement since Prince Philip’s funeral said: "We are still a family no matter what happens, we always will be."

When asked to comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent bombshell claims made to Oprah Winfrey, Edward smiled and said, “Oprah who?”, while his wife added with a chuckle: “yes, what interview?”

