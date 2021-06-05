 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Rose McGowan wrote that she has been avoiding social media because she felt “sad” and “low"

American actor Rose McGowan is opening up about her battle with depression and why she stayed away from social media because of it.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Charmed actor wrote that she has been avoiding social media because she felt “sad” and “low.”

“I haven’t been posting because I’ve been deeply sad and very low. Depression is an intense beast,” she wrote.

“I speak of my history with a mind that wants me to sleep forever. It blocks the sun for so many of us,” continued McGowan, who had shed light on her fight with depression trauma and PTSD in her 2018-released memoir, Brave.

“I want me to know I’m not alone, no matter how hard my mind whispers the thoughts of the sleep 30 hours kind of sad. The crying and I don’t know why sad. The I just want it to stop sad. I will never put up a false front to the world and post a false joy I’m not feeling. Depression is a beast to dance with. Sometimes the beast holds your head down,” she shared.

“But what I know is that there will be light again. And the day will come when the weight of sadness will disappear. And we will raise our faces to the sun,” she added.

