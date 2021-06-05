‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s latest photo with son Emir wins the internet

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul mesmerized his millions of fans with latest photo with his five years old son Emir.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared a cute photo with Emir where the father-son duo can be seen enjoying wakeboarding.

Engin posted the picture with caption “Wakeboarding with Emir.”

The endearing photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the fifth birthday of their son Emir Aras Düzyatan on January 11, 2021.

He often shares adorable photos and videos with Emir on social media.