Mehwish Hayat backs Sahir Lodhi amid online trolling

Actor Mehwish Hayat has voiced her displeasure over the circulation of videos on social media in which fellow actors mimic Sahir Lodhi.

Currently, several videos featuring host and actor Sahir Lodhi are going viral online.

These clips, available on his own Instagram account, appear to be filmed in the style of Indian paparazzi, as though Sahir is unaware he is being recorded. However, it is evident that the cameraman is part of his own team and the videos are being shared by Sahir himself.

While social media users have been leaving humorous comments on these clips, a number of celebrities have now joined in by posting similar impersonation videos.

These include actor-director Yasir Nawaz, as well as actors Faisal Qureshi and Ijaz Aslam.

Yasir Nawaz initiated the trend, which was quickly picked up by others.

Hayat addressed the trend on Instagram, expressing disapproval of the mocking tone of these videos.

She wrote that Sahir Lodhi has carved out a distinct space for himself in the industry, a position he has maintained over the years, which deserves respect and is not easily achieved.

Hayat further noted that while it is acceptable to dislike someone’s style, basic human respect must never be compromised. She urged everyone to show kindness and decency.

“It's really not fair how some people make fun of him - often forgetting that he's a human being with feelings, just like the rest of us,” she stated.

“You don't have to agree with someone's style or choices, but basic respect should never go out of fashion,” she added. “Let's normalise kindness, especially toward those who keep showing up, no matter what the world throws at them!”