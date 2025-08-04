Dhanush breaks silence on 'Raanjhanaa' AI-altered climax

Dhanush reacts to 'Raanjhanaa' AI-altered climax

Eros International has re-released the Tamil-language version of 2013’s Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush, with the studio altering its climax using AI to give it a 'happy ending'.



Now, its lead star has broken his silence on it. “The re-release of ‘Raanjhanaa’ with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection."

He continued in the post on X, “For the love of cinema.” “This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists.”

“It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future,” the star noted.

Dhanush’s statement comes after Eros International and the film’s director, Aanand L. Rai, butted heads over the use of AI, creative rights, and artistic consent.

It is perhaps for the first time AI is used to alter a film's story sans the involvement of its director.