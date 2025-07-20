Actor Kaiser Nizamani recalls near-disaster on Lahore–Karachi flight

Veteran Pakistani actor Kaiser Nizamani. — Instagram/@kaisernizamani

Veteran Pakistani actor Kaiser Nizamani has opened up about his terrifying experience on a recent private flight from Lahore to Karachi that narrowly escaped a potentially catastrophic accident.

The actor, who was on board the flight on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share details of the alarming incident along with a picture of his boarding pass and a video recounting the ordeal.

According to Nizamani, just moments before takeoff from Lahore Airport, the pilot was forced to apply the emergency brakes on the runway. Authorities later confirmed that a bird had collided with the aircraft, prompting the abrupt stop.

"Captain applied emergency brakes a few seconds before takeoff saving 100s of lives ...authorities says it was bird hit," Nizamani wrote on Instagram, emphasising the severity of what could have been a major tragedy.

The 58-year-old actor used the incident as an opportunity to appeal to residents living near airports, urging them to refrain from feeding birds meat and grains in their areas.

In the video message, he highlighted that these actions pose a grave risk to aviation safety.

"The people who do this are actually playing with human lives," he stressed, before expressing gratitude for the narrow escape.

"Thank God that escaped a dangerous accident today; the pilot controlled the plane, otherwise there could have been a big tragedy."



Nizamani also voiced concerns about the delays experienced by passengers in the aftermath of the incident. He noted that despite being at Lahore airport since 8am, there had been no clear information on when they would reach Karachi, even by 6pm.

He lamented the lack of communication, saying: "There is no such wait even at international terminals as we are doing here."